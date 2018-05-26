× Woman found bloodied, beaten near Chula Vista intersection

SAN DIEGO — Police believe a woman found near a downtown Chula Vista intersection suffering from multiple injuries was the victim of a brutal attack.

She was found with a bloodied and bruised face at about 9:15 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Broadway and F Street, according to Chula Vista Police Lt. Rusty Rea. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious blunt-force injuries, Rea said.

The attack shocked and concerned locals.

“That’s absolutely horrible. Who would do something like that and leave her like that? I don’t even understand that,” Angelique Williams said when she saw video of the woman in an ambulance.

Detectives told FOX 5 they do not believe the attack happened at the same site where the woman was eventually discovered, but the victim wasn’t able to recall much about her attacker.

As of early Saturday evening, no arrests had been made in the case, but people who live in the area hope officers will find the attacker soon.

“The Chula Vista Police Department — they’re phenomenal. I don’t have an issue at all with them. They always come if you need them. They’re here immediately. So I know if they’re investigating, I’m sure they’re going to find out exactly what happened,” Williams said.

If anyone from the public saw anything, the department urges them to call their non-emergency number at 619-691-5151, or to submit a tip online here.