Woman and child trapped in car after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO — A single-vehicle crash in Black Mountain Ranch sent two people to hospitals Saturday, police said.

Dispatchers first received word around 1:30 p.m. that a car had struck a tree on Bing Crosby Boulevard near Casey Glen, according to Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver — a woman in her 60s — and her juvenile passenger had to be extricated from the car.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the child was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, Bourasa said.

No information on the extent of their injuries was immediately available.