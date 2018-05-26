Woman and child trapped in car after crashing into tree
SAN DIEGO — A single-vehicle crash in Black Mountain Ranch sent two people to hospitals Saturday, police said.
Dispatchers first received word around 1:30 p.m. that a car had struck a tree on Bing Crosby Boulevard near Casey Glen, according to Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.
The driver — a woman in her 60s — and her juvenile passenger had to be extricated from the car.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the child was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, Bourasa said.
No information on the extent of their injuries was immediately available.
33.026661 -117.158514