× Preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake felt in SD county

SAN DIEGO — Another small earthquake in southern Riverside County could be felt in the San Diego region Saturday.

Just before noon, a temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck about two miles northeast of Anza, not far from the San Diego County line. Reports on the U.S. Geological Survey website showed the quake could be felt in San Diego and Orange counties.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

It’s the eighth earthquake above magnitude 2.5 recorded in the Anza area in the past 30 days.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake and a magnitude 3.2 earthquake both struck the same area last Saturday.

Multiple aftershocks — all below magnitude 1.0 — were recorded after the most recent quake.