Man shot outside Logan Heights market

SAN DIEGO — A man is recovering Saturday from a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting outside a market in Logan Heights.

The man walked out of a store in the 3100 block of National Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday when he spotted four to five men arguing across the street, then heard gunshots, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim ran to his car, then realized he had been shot in the left thigh, Heims said.

He drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening wound, Heims said.

No arrests have been made.