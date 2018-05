SAN DIEGO — A man was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in Encanto Saturday, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said that the victim was on the 600 block of Stork Street when he was shot in the ankle.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle — now described as a black Honda Civic, after initial reports of a white BMW.

