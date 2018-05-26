× Suspected under the influence driver arrested after fleeing crash scene

SAN DIEGO– A driver involved in a 2-vehicle collision was arrested after fleeing the crash scene in North Park Friday, said police.

Police say they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a crash involving a red Kia sedan and silver Ford sedan near 30th Street and El Cajon Blvd.

When they arrived at the scene, police say the driver of a red Kia fled the scene on foot.

He was later apprehended and arrested for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run.

The driver of the silver Ford had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.