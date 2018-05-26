Suspected under the influence driver arrested after fleeing crash scene
SAN DIEGO– A driver involved in a 2-vehicle collision was arrested after fleeing the crash scene in North Park Friday, said police.
Police say they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a crash involving a red Kia sedan and silver Ford sedan near 30th Street and El Cajon Blvd.
When they arrived at the scene, police say the driver of a red Kia fled the scene on foot.
He was later apprehended and arrested for a suspected DUI and hit-and-run.
The driver of the silver Ford had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.
32.755406 -117.130193