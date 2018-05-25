Suspect in custody after shots fired at a middle school in Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were transported to a hospital after a middle school school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana Friday, said officials.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

Initial reports stated that one person was injured. It’s not clear if the person was wounded by gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody about a half hour after crews arrived at the school.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter Those families have been notified Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

The school, Noblesville West Middle School was placed on lockdown, said a school official.

Students were evacuated to Noblesville High School.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Developing story – more to come