Suspect in custody after shots fired at a middle school in Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were transported to a hospital after a middle school school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana Friday, said officials.
Initial reports stated that one person was injured. It’s not clear if the person was wounded by gunfire.
The suspect was taken into custody about a half hour after crews arrived at the school.
The school, Noblesville West Middle School was placed on lockdown, said a school official.
Students were evacuated to Noblesville High School.
Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
