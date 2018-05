SAN DIEGO — A 10-year-old boy suffered potentially serious injuries Friday when he plunged from a second-floor window at a Carmel Valley home.

The youth’s fall in the 5400 block of Shannon Ridge Lane was reported about 7:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the boy to Rady Children’s Hospital, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The severity of his injuries was unclear, though he was listed as the highest-priority category of patient.