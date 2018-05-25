× Suspected DUI in head-on crash that injured 2

SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Southeast San Diego.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of Market Street, according to San Diego police.

Two people were taken to Mercy Hospital, one as a trauma patient, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Market Street has been shut down between 54th and Pitta streets.

Police believe the crash was DUI-related.

Check back for updates on this developing story.