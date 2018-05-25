Suspected DUI in head-on crash that injured 2
SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Southeast San Diego.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of Market Street, according to San Diego police.
Two people were taken to Mercy Hospital, one as a trauma patient, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Market Street has been shut down between 54th and Pitta streets.
Police believe the crash was DUI-related.
32.710411 -117.081496