106-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor meets President Trump

WASHINGTON – Pearl Harbor’s oldest surviving veteran, San Diegan Ray Chavez, meet President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. Thursday.

The 106-year-old Poway resident traveled to the nation’s capital during Memorial Day weekend. Chavez has a packed schedule during his trip to Washington.

After meeting Trump Thursday, he is scheduled to meet Secretary Mattis on Friday, then tour monuments Saturday.

On Sunday, he will participate in an exhibition at the Pentagon where six paintings will be unveiled. Chavez is expected to reveal the Pearl Harbor artwork.

On Monday, Chavez and his family will be the guests of the Secretary of Defense during the 150th Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery before being on the premiere float in the national parade.

Chavez fought in World War II and survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor attacks on the United States. Chavez was a quartermaster on the minesweeping ship the USS Condor during the December 1941 attack.

He now stays active by gardening and even works out twice a week with a personal trainer. Chavez said he’s thrilled for this weekend’s trip.

Trump’s assistant Dan Scavino Jr. posted a picture of Chavez during his visit to White House.