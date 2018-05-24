× Spring Valley stroke patient missing from Hillcrest hospital

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police sought public help Thursday to locate an at-risk Spring Valley man who walked away from his hospital room while recovering from a stroke.

Gregory Gavino, 52, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, San Diego police said. He was due for a conservatorship hearing Thursday.

Gavino recently suffered a major stroke, has partial paralysis on the right side of his body and walks with a limp, police said.

“Due to the stroke, Gavino suffers cognitive impairment and may have trouble dealing with basic quality-of-life situations,” the police department said.

Gavino is a 5-feet-9, 180-pound white man with hazel eyes and graying black hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweater or sweatshirt, blue jeans and khaki or red hospital socks.

He lives on Lamar Street in Spring Valley and is also known to frequent libraries or homeless shelters with computer access. Anyone with information about Gavino’s whereabouts was urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.