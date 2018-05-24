South Bay play sparks conversation about gun violence in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista hosted a one-night production Wednesday based on the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

The production, "26 Pebbles," is about the people in Newtown, Connecticut who experienced the tragedy that left 26 people dead.

Producers say the play doesn't take a stand on gun reform but is merely a tool to begin a conversation about ways to reduce the number of mass shootings in the United States.

"It's a well-rounded, wonderfully written piece and I think a lot of people could gain some perspective by listening," said James P. Darvas, OnStage Playhouse Managing Director.

After the 90-minute stage play, members of the audience were invited to participate in a frank discussion about ways to reduce the number of mass shootings.

"It's really important to talk about this sort of thing and understand it. I'm a high school kid and it's really scary to hear all these constant reports of school shootings and gun violence," said Grace Kaltka, a Scripps Ranch High School freshman who attended the performance.