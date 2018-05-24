Man who prompted SWAT standoff denies kidnapping, assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A parolee who allegedly battered his girlfriend and held her against her will in their Bay Terraces apartment, causing a four-hour standoff with police, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic violence, assault with a firearm and making a criminal threat.

The victim reported the alleged domestic abuse in the 6800 block of Potomac Street at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, telling dispatchers her boyfriend had access to a gun, according to San Diego police.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Isaac Cross, retreated into the apartment when patrol personnel arrived and refused their repeated orders to give himself up, public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

After several hours without progress, a SWAT team was called to take up positions around the residence and take over negotiations with the suspect. With nearby dwellings evacuated, snipers took up positions on rooftops around the complex with their rifles trained on the unit where the suspect was hiding out.

Finally, at about 9:30 a.m., Cross walked outside and surrendered peaceably.

During Cross' arraignment, Judge Jay Bloom said the defendant was a danger to the community and set his bail at $285,000.

Cross -- who has a domestic violence conviction from 2015 -- faces up to 33 years in prison if convicted of the current charges, Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy said.

A readiness conference was set for June 5 and a preliminary hearing for June 7.