Local psychiatrist accused of sex crimes against patients

EL CAJON — A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.

Leon Fajerman, 75, was booked into San Diego Central Jail late Thursday morning on four misdemeanor criminal counts and a California Business and Professions Code violation.

The El Cajon resident was scheduled to be arraigned in a South Bay courtroom Friday afternoon, said Tanya Sierra, a spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He was being held on $200,000 bail.

Sierra declined to disclose further details about the case.

Fajerman voluntarily surrendered his medical license this month, state records show.

According to documents filed with the Medical Board of California, seven female patients and the mother of a child he was treating have accused him of forcibly kissing and groping them. One of the women alleged that he undressed her and had unprotected sex with her, even though she earlier had rebuffed several crude physical come-ons from him in one of his offices.

The incidents allegedly occurred between fall 2016 and summer 2017. The accusations were filed with the medical board in September.

Fajerman had been a licensed physician in California since November 1978, according to state records.