Freeway crash injures CHP officer, backs up rush hour traffic

SAN DIEGO — A collision on State Route 163 in Balboa Park left a California Highway Patrol officer injured Thursday and snarled afternoon rush-hour traffic on the heavily traveled route.

The two-vehicle accident occurred on the southbound side of the freeway near Interstate 5 about 4 p.m., the CHP reported.

Medics took the involved officer, whose name was not released, to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderately serious trauma, officials said.

The wreck forced a full closure of southbound SR-163 for about 45 minutes and led to extra-heavy congestion in the area.

Details about the accident were not immediately available.