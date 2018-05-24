× Crematorium oven malfunction sends smoke, human ashes into air

SAN DIEGO — Smoke containing human remains billowed out of a National City crematorium Thursday when an oven door was stuck open while the furnace was in use.

National City Fire Captain Brian Krepps confirmed that crews were called to Cortez Cremations and Funeral Services on 100 West 35th Street shortly after noon to help close the oven door.

Firefighters were able to shut the door and then helped the crematorium ventilate the building. No damage or flames outside of the oven were reported.

Krepps confirmed human ashes were contained in the thick smoke that flooded out of the building. The captain added that a chemical fire suppression system had also activated when the door was stuck shut, adding another harsh chemical to the smoke that could be seen from a nearby shopping center.