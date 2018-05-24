SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday shut down an East County marijuana dispensary whose owners had recently complied with a county order to cease operations, only to promptly resume their forbidden sales of cannabis and related products.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served an abatement warrant at OG Holistic in the 8700 block of Troy Street in Spring Valley at about 7 a.m., San Diego Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook said.

During the raid, the personnel seized “a large amount” of marijuana, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia and $2,500 in cash, the sergeant said.

Following the enforcement operation, which included the arrest of a dispensary employee on an outstanding warrant, county workers boarded up the building and put up a temporary fence around it.

On May 2, the dispensary was found to be abandoned and in compliance with a 10-day abatement notice that had been served by the county. The following day, however, it reopened and started selling marijuana again, according to Cook.

In March 2017, the county Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated San Diego-area communities, though two existing medical-cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting against the prohibition.