Attempted robbery shakes sense of security at South Bay park

SAN DIEGO -- Parents in Chula Vista are concerned for their kids' safety as word spreads about two people who tried to rob a teen at knifepoint in a popular park earlier this month.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on May 4 at Salt Creek Community Park in the Eastlake neighborhood.

Two people approached the teen, threatened him with a switchblade and ordered the victim to empty his pockets. But the teen had nothing valuable to hand over to the would-be-robbers, and they left the scene.

Police did not provide further description of the suspects.

"It does surprise me -- very much so -- because this is a really safe community," said park-goer and baseball coach Jay Drake on Thursday after hearing about the attempted robbery. "You would think that something that happens like that -- you would hear about it. It’s a pretty scary thing that nobody even knows about it."

Drake said he'll be spreading the word at park board meetings, baseball games, work and around his neighborhood.

Another parent told FOX 5 that word of the incident is a reminder to be careful, but it won't keep her family from visiting the park.

“It’s alarming. You have to think about these kinds of things, but it could have been just an isolated incident," said Estrella Gerwin. "I don’t want to shield my kids from anything because we have to live our life and, you know, things happen. There’s crime everywhere."