Traffic Alert: SR-125 toll road to close overnight in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Road crews Wednesday evening will shut down all southbound lanes on a roughly mile-long stretch of the state Route 125 toll road in Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch neighborhood.

The southbound lanes are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. through 5 Thursday morning between Olympic Parkway and Birch Road to allow crews to perform needed sandblasting.

Northbound lanes of the same stretch of the SR-125 toll road will close the following night, from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detours will be in place during the closures both nights, but motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, if possible.