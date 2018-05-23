Local leaders protest plan to tax tap water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A state senate bill proposing a new tax on tap water -- one of at least two proposals in state legislature opponents say could add $15 or more to monthly water bills -- has drawn the ire of officials across San Diego County.

Leaders from the San Diego County Water Authority and about 30 other civic and business organizations gathered Wednesday to protest the tax, outlined in state Senate Bill 623, which would impose a 95-cent water tax on most households to create a "Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund."

That fund would be used for water improvement projects that ensure clean, safe drinking water for all Californians, bill supporters say.

But the groups gathered Wednesday believe taxing tap water is counterproductive, because more expensive water bills would disproportionately impact the same low-income residents that the clean water bill is designed to protect.

Instead, officials like Haney Hong, President of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, believe funds for protecting water quality should come in part from taxes on industrial groundwater polluters, and from existing government revenue streams.

Bill opponents also fear the tax could set a precedent for additional taxes on drinking water.

But the bill's author, State Senator Bill Monning, says his tax could raise $140 million each year, and would provide households under 200% of the federal poverty level with low-income exemptions. Monning also places the estimated impact of his proposal much lower than the $15 figure used by opponents -- saying his bill would result in "a fee assessed on water bills of no more than $1 a month per household."