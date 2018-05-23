Gunman pretends to pay clerk in North Park pharmacy robbery

SAN DIEGO – A man armed with a gun pretended he was going to make a purchase before suddenly pulling out the weapon and holding up a North Park pharmacy early Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Walgreens at 3222 University Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The suspect walked into the store, selected an item and walked up to the checkout counter.

“The clerk greeted the suspect, (who then) produced a handgun and demanded money from the register,” Buttle said. “The clerk complied.”

Nobody was injured during the robbery, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a thin, roughly 6-foot-1-inch black man between 20 and 30 years old. He wore jeans, a black shirt and a red hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen leaving the store and heading eastbound through the parking lot toward the Interstate 805 overpass.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s robbery unit were assigned to investigate the robbery.