Encinitas approves animal services contract with Humane Society

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas City Council Wednesday night unanimously approved a three-year contract with San Diego Humane Society for animal control services.

Beginning July 1, the humane society will provide shelter and care of animals and law enforcement patrol seven days a week.

In March of last year, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors announced it would stop offering animal services to six contract cities, including Encinitas, San Diego, Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Santee. The current contract terms will expire June 30.

“We are honored to receive the city council’s vote of confidence in our ability to provide high-level services to the animals and families of Encinitas,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “Encinitas along with five other cities have approved contracting San Diego Humane Society, making this the biggest milestone in our 138-year history. We’re ready to enhance services for people and animals by adding programs like advanced veterinary care, behavior modification and emergency medical support.