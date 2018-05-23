× County home prices spike

SAN DIEGO — The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8.6 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, as median home prices across Southern California edged up to a record level, a real estate information service announced Wednesday.

According to CoreLogic, the median price of a San Diego County home was $570,000 last month, up from $525,000 in April 2017. A total of 3,717 homes were sold in the county, up 2.1 percent from 3,640 during the same month the previous year.

A total of 20,118 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to CoreLogic. That was down 3.7 percent from 20,899 in March, and down 1.5 percent from 20,428 in April 2017.

The median price of a Southern California home was a record $520,000 in April, up 0.2 percent from $519,000 in March and up 7.2 percent from $485,000 in April 2017.

“The roughly 7 percent gain in Southern California’s media sale price over the past year understates the hit that homebuyers have taken, given the nearly 50 basis point rise in mortgage rates over that period,” said Andrew LePage, research analyst with CoreLogic. “In April, the principal-and- interest payment on the media-priced home was up nearly 13 percent year over year.”