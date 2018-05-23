Bitcoin used to buy 2 pizzas in 2010 now worth $82 million

NEW YORK — Hallmark may need to update its official list of holidays.

Tuesday was Bitcoin Pizza Day, or what Business Insider calls “the most celebrated day in crypto,” marking the eighth anniversary of when programmer Laszlo Hanyecz made what’s thought to be the very first purchase with bitcoin.

That purchase, per Quartz: two large pizzas from Papa John’s for 10,000 bitcoins, an amount worth about $30 back then. Hanyecz sent his hoarded cryptocurrency to a fellow “bitcoiner,” who then placed the order.

The price of bitcoin has spiked just a tad since then. If Hanyecz had kept those 10,000 bitcoins, they’d be worth $82 million or so—an amount Bloomberg has figured out would buy about 6.5 million pizzas.

“If you stacked the pizza boxes you can get for that many bitcoins today, they’d rise to outer space,” it notes.

If you’re going by the slice for those original two pizzas, each portion would be worth about $5 million today.

Hanyecz, now 36, is celebrating this eight-year milestone in “the perfect way,” per Forbes: by cajoling his employer, an online apparel and gear startup, to start accepting bitcoin.

More From Newser