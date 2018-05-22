Voters have 16 choices to replace Issa in 49th Congressional District

SAN DIEGO – A crowded field of Democrats and Republicans are hoping to take Rep. Darrell Issa’s place representing the 49th Congressional District.

The district coversCamp Pendleton and the coastal cities of northern San Diego County and southern Orange County. Issa, has represented it since 2003, but in 2016, he narrowly won reelection by a margin of less the 1 percent, and in January, he announced he would not seek another term.

Sixteen candidates have qualified for the June 5 California Primary. The top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff in November.

The seven most well-known candidates are listed below alphabetically, along with links to their campaign websites:

Doug Applegate (Dem.) is a retired Marine colonel who lives in Oceanside. He ran for the seat in 2016.

Rocky Chavez (Rep.) is a retired Marine colonel. He currently represents the 76 th Assembly District and is a former Oceanside city councilman.

Kristin Gaspar (Rep.) is a San Diego County Supervisor and was mayor of Encinitas and an Encinitas councilwoman before that.

Diane Harkey (Rep.) is on the Calfornia State Board of Equalization.

Sara Jacobs (Dem.) is the CEO of a education non-profit and previously worked at the State Department.

Paul Kerr (Dem.) is a Navy veteran, businessman and resident of Rancho Santa Fe.

Mike Levin (Dem.) is a clean energy advocate and environmental attorney who lives in San Juan Capistrano.

You can find the complete list of candidates here. Read more about the race for the 49th Congressional District from the San Diego Union-Tribune.