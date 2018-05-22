Thieves hit local bike shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thieves hit at least two San Diego bike shops over the past few days and made off with thousands of dollars worth of bikes.

“Once they got through the security gate it was a matter of just busting the window," said Jacob Cain at Uptown Bicycles in Normal Heights.

Thieves broke into the shop early Monday morning and took an $1,800 electric bike.

“And they went for one bike. They climbed over a whole lot of other bikes just to get this one," said Cain.

Stubborn Goat Bike Shop in North Park is beefing up security after thieves threw a huge rock through the front window last week.

“They made their way out the window with a bike, came back two more times. When it was all said and done, four bikes were taken," said owner Samuel Kidron.

The bike shops are also getting an earful from more customers who have become victims of theft.

“On social media, there’s a market for used bikes. That’s why they’re getting stolen," said Kidron.