Sheriff’s race pits Gore against his own deputy

Posted 11:36 AM, May 22, 2018, by

SAN DIEGO– One of San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore’s own deputies is trying to unseat the 9-year incumbent  in the June 5 primary.

Sheriff William D. Gore has a long career in law enforcement. He spent 32 years with the FBI and was appointed sheriff of San Diego County in 2009.  Gore was elected a year later and was re-elected in 2014.

His opponent, Dave Myers, has been withe the Sheriff’s Department for 33 years, working his way from deputy to commander.

Voter Resources for the June 5 California Primary

Below you’ll find links to the candidates’ campaign websites:

Read more about the Sheriff candidates from the San Diego Union-Tribune. 