Sheriff’s race pits Gore against his own deputy

SAN DIEGO– One of San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore’s own deputies is trying to unseat the 9-year incumbent in the June 5 primary.

Sheriff William D. Gore has a long career in law enforcement. He spent 32 years with the FBI and was appointed sheriff of San Diego County in 2009. Gore was elected a year later and was re-elected in 2014.

His opponent, Dave Myers, has been withe the Sheriff’s Department for 33 years, working his way from deputy to commander.

Below you'll find links to the candidates' campaign websites:

