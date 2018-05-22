Sheriff’s race pits Gore against his own deputy

SAN DIEGO– One of San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore’s own deputies is trying to unseat the 9-year incumbent in the June 5 primary.
Sheriff William D. Gore has a long career in law enforcement. He spent 32 years with the FBI and was appointed sheriff of San Diego County in 2009. Gore was elected a year later and was re-elected in 2014.
His opponent, Dave Myers, has been withe the Sheriff’s Department for 33 years, working his way from deputy to commander.
