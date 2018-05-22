ESCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured after a wreck in Missouri Monday morning and local police confirm to WDAF an officer stopped the car shortly before.
Police officer stopped car with drunk teens, let them go before fatal crash
