McDonald’s has a new catchy jingle about classic breakfast Egg McMuffin

SAN DIEGO – McDonald’s just posted a catchy new jingle to celebrate Egg McMuffins and with it the fast food chain is offering free breakfast for a year.

The retro-style commercial by songwriter Roger Greenaway was apparently inspired by “mouthwatering sounds” including cracking of an egg, sizzling bacon, dripping coffee and more. It shines a light on their “freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches, like the Egg McMuffin.”

The exciting promotional song was released around the same time as their free food contest. Fans of McDonald’s who want to enter the contest for free food need to post to social media about their favorite McDonald’s menu item and tag the restaurant in the public post.

Participants can also enter by checking out the fast food chain’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts, and leave a comment with their favorite McD’s breakfast item on their jingle post. And don’t forget to tag a friend.