Hiker dies in fall from cables on Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – A hiker fell to his death from the cables up the north side of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, park officials said.

The male hiker, whose name and age were not immediately known, was with another person on the steel cables that lead to the top of Half Dome at around 4:30 p.m. Monday during a thunderstorm, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers were told that the hiker slipped from the cables and fell to his death.

This is the first fatal accident on the Half Dome cables since 2010 and the first visitor to die at the park this year, according to the Park Service.