Dozens hope to unseat Feinstein in California's U.S. Senate race

SAN DIEGO — Sen. Diane Feinstein will defend her status as the Senate’s oldest member when she seeks re-election and her sixth term representing California in the U.S. Senate.

A field of 32 candidates are competing in the June 5 primary — in the state’s top-two system, the candidates with the first and second most votes will move on to a final runoff election for the office.

As one of California’s most tenured politicians, Feinstein enjoys a healthy incumbent advantage, but she failed to secure the state Democratic Party’s endorsement at their annual convention in February amid support for challenger Kevin de León, who has positioned himself to Feinstein’s left.

Below you’ll find a guide to the most prominent candidates, with links to their campaign websites, and a link to a complete list of those participating in the race.

The current front-runners for California’s Senate seat, organized in alphabetical order are:

Diane Feinstein (D) – Diane Feinstein is a Democratic senator who has represented California since 1992. She describes herself as a principled legislator who will stand up to President Donald Trump, defend universal healthcare measures, reform the immigration system and support a living wage for all people as senator.

Kevin de León (D) – Kevin de León is a Democratic member of the California State Senate, representing a district of North and East Los Angeles communities. De León describes himself as a progressive visionary who would support a single-payer healthcare system, champion a $15 minimum wage and aggressive environmental reform as senator.

You can find a complete list of the candidates here.