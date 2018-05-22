Woman’s body found floating in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — The body of a possible drowning victim was found floating in Mission Bay Tuesday.

The discovery of the woman’s body at Bonita Cove in the southwestern reaches of the manmade harbor was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel who confirmed the death reported no suspicious circumstances, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Details about the decendent were not immediately available.