City Council votes down boardwalk scooter ban

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council Tuesday voted 5-4 not to pass a temporary ban on motorized scooters on the Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla Shores boardwalks.

Councilmember Lorie Zapf said she asked Mayor Kevin Faulconer to direct staff to draft an emergency ordinance to ban the scooters from the boardwalk and adjacent sidewalks. She said the scooters, which can be rented from LimeBike and other dockless bike sharing companies, are dangerous and that residents have complained reckless scooter riders have caused collisions and injuries.

Circulate San Diego opposed the ban because they say it would have "set a dangerous precedent for piecemeal banning of bike and scooter share throughout San Diego and it would have discouraged San Diegans from using these new options as a form of transportation," according to a news release. The nonprofit says these forms of active transportation are part of the solution to meeting the city's Climate Action Plan goals and solving transit connection issues.