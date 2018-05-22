City considers extending tent shelter contract

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council, also operating as the Housing Authority, will consider Tuesday whether to renew operating and oversight agreements for the city’s three temporary tent shelters for the homeless.

The renewal term for agreements with Alpha Project for the Homeless, Veterans Village of San Diego and Father Joe’s Villages — which each operate one shelter — would run from July through September and cost a cumulative $2.5 million. Funding would come from Housing Commission property reserves.

The extension provides time to complete a third-party evaluation of the shelters that is currently underway, according to a city report. The Housing Commission requested the study to assess shelter operations and ensure “program design, program expectations and contractual requirements do not in and of themselves create any barriers to successful housing outcomes.”

The initial evaluation is due by May 30, and recommendations to improve the program are expected by June 30.

The Housing Authority will also consider Tuesday whether to extend a memorandum of understanding between the city and Housing Commission for the latter entity to continue overseeing the tent shelters. The extension would run July 1 through June 30, 2019.