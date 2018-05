Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Cal Fire crews are working to extinguish a vegetation fire in the Pauma Valley area of northeastern San Diego County.

The fire, dubbed the Agua Fire, is off the 13000 block of state Route 76, near Agua Tibia Ranch.

Around 3:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 10 acres, according to a tweet from Cal Fire San Diego.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the fire was 10 percent contained.

No structures are threatened.

Check back for updates on this developing story.