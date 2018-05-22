African-American women pilots make history aboard Alaskan Airlines flight

SAN FRANCISCO – Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this week became part of a landmark trip for the carrier, as it was the first of its flights to be piloted by two African-American women, FOX News reported Tuesday.

Captain Tara Wright took to the intercom to make the announcement shortly before takeoff on Sunday, telling passengers they were about to be part of “a pretty interesting piece of Alaska Airlines history,” according to FOX News.

In a Facebook post shared by Wright, the captain can be seen standing in front of the cockpit alongside First Officer Mallory Cave, addressing the cabin ahead of the flight from San Francisco to Portland, Ore.

