6 candidates challenge Rep. Hunter for 50th Congressional District

SAN DIEGO – Six candidates are fighting Rep. Duncan Hunter for California’s 50th Congressional District seat in the June 5 primary.
The election comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into whether Hunter, a five-term GOP incumbent, misused campaign funds.
District 50 covers much of east and north San Diego County, including the cities of Escondido, San Marcos, Fallbrook, Santee, Lakeside and Valley Center, and parts of Riverside County.
Here are the seven candidates, listed alphabetically:
- Josh Butner (Dem.) is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and a Jamul-Dulzura Union School Board trustee.
- Ammar Campa-Najjar (Dem.) owns ACN Strategies, a small business that helps other small businesses compete.
- Duncan Hunter (Rep.) is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2008, Hunter was elected to succeed his father as East County’s representative in Congress. He was one of the first legislators to embrace the candidacy of President Donald Trump.
- Richard Kahle (Ind.) served as a U.S. Army officer in Afghanistan and Korea.
- Patrick Malloy (Dem.) is a business owner and realtor.
- Shamus Sayed (Rep.) owns Interpreters Unlimited, a small business that provides foreign language interpretation services.
- Bill Wells (Rep.) has served as the mayor of El Cajon since 2013 and is the CEO of Broadwell Health, Inc., a behavioral health center.
