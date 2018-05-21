Wife confesses to stabbing husband with steak knife

VISTA, Calif.– A 46-year-old woman confessed to stabbing her husband with a steak knife over the weekend at their Vista home Monday, said police.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday on Flower Lane.

A man with a stab wound to his chest was discovered once deputies arrived, said Sgt. Matthew Mays.

The victim was responsive and was transported to a local hospital for what they considered a non-life threatening stab wound.

A suspect was considered at-large Sunday after Potter fled the scene.

Potter turned herself into Vista Sheriff’s Office with her attorney present Monday. She says the two engaged in an argument before the incident.

Potter and her husband refused to elaborate on what the argument about, said Sgt. Mays.

She was booked into the Vista Detention Facility with one count of attempted murder.