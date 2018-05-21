Watch, text and win: Empire of Cash Sweepstakes
-
FOX 5 Empire Of Cash Text-To-Win Sweepstakes Official Rules
-
Oscars 2018: Here are the favorites for the 90th Academy Awards
-
Pregnancy won’t stop Cardi B from performing at Coachella: report
-
Man wins $4 million after forgetting about lottery ticket
-
Man robs market with help from two young boys
-
-
‘Ron Burgundy’ helps get out the vote in Oceanside
-
Brush fire breaks out in Ramona
-
4 young robbery suspects caught in overnight crime spree
-
Gas station in Lake Murray robbed by masked gunman
-
Father allegedly abandons baby at Toys R Us
-
-
How the NFL draft went from a hotel ballroom to an all out spectacle
-
Bed Bath & Beyond will buy old Toys R Us gift cards – but only for two more days
-
FOX 5 DISNEYLAND® Resort Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules