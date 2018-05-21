Two candidates battle in San Diego County defense attorney race

SAN DIEGO– The battle to become San Diego County’s top prosecutor is expected to be a tight race in the June 5 primary.

This election is only one of three times in the past 24 years San Diegans have had a choice for the position. Interim District Attorney Summer Stephan has the incumbent advantage against challenger Geneviéve Jones-Wright, who is a public defender. Stephan was appointed District Attorney by the San Diego Board of Supervisors last year when Bonnie Dumanis retired.

Dumanis announced last fall that she is running for county supervisor.

The race has attracted big money from outside San Diego County. Billionaire George Soros gave $1.5 million to the California Justice & Public Safety committee, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The committee supports Jones-Wright.

