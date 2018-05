SAN DIEGO – Sears announced it will be closing 40 more of its stores across the country.

One of the stores is in El Cajon and is expected to close in July.

The company said the move was to keep pace with the changing retail industry.

Employees will receive severance and the opportunity to apply for positions at other Sears and Kmart stores.

The company announced earlier this month it would close 166 stores nationwide.