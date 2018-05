SAN FRANCISCO– A man died after falling from the mezzanine level at the San Francisco International Airport Monday, airport officials confirmed.

A reporter with KTVU reports that the man was in his late 50s to early 60s.

AIRPORT FALL: A man died after falling 3 floors inside Terminal 3 at @flySFO this morning. This area of baggage claim blocked off for investigation, clean up. Authorities trying to figure out if this was an accident or suicide. Man who died was in his late 50s to early 60s. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/eXBFekP7JL — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) May 21, 2018

The man fell 3 floors from the mezzanine to baggage claim level.

The investigation is ongoing.