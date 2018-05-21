× Man sentenced for trying to kidnap 15-year-old girl in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO – A man who admitted trying to abduct a 15-year-old girl in front of her Encinitas home so he could rape her was sentence to prison Monday.

Jeremiah Owens was sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for the time he has served since was arrested last July.

of trying to kidnap an Encinitas teenager plead not guilty Tuesday to attempted kidnapping charges.

Owens and his accomplice, Christopher White, admitted trying kidnap a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas on July 26. 2017. The girl was waxing her surfboard in front of her family’s home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue in Encinitas about 5:30 p.m. when a Ownes grabbed her from behind, tackled her and pinned her to the ground. As Owens was dragging her toward a pickup where White was waiting, the girl was able to break free, run into her home and lock the door. The men drove off.

Following the attack, tips poured into the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department from the tight knit community of Leucadia. Neighbors who had noticed the men acting suspiciously not only provided descriptions, but cell phone video that led to the suspects’ arrests. Deputies pulled White over and took him into custody in Encinitas after a witness reported seeing a pickup matching a description of the one used in the kidnapping attempt. Authorities arrested Owens several hours later in Escondido.

White, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory in the kidnapping attempt, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.