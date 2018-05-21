× La Mesa officer shoots knife-wielding man

LA MESA, Calif. – La Mesa police officer responding to a report of a man with a knife apparently shot and wounded the suspect Monday morning, a police official said.

The officer-involved shooting was reported near the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Amaya Drive, La Mesa police Lt. Vince Brown told San Diego Union-Tribune.

It was not immediately clear when the shooting happened. The city put an email alert out at 9:07 warning motorists to avoid the intersection because of a road closure, the newspaper reported.

An officer had responded to a radio call of a man with a knife before the shooting. One person was taken to the hospital, Brown said.