Authorities identify homeless woman fatally struck by car

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Monday identified a homeless pedestrian who was struck by a car and fatally injured last week as she was pushing a shopping cart across a Chula Vista intersection.

Barbara Jean Johnson, 57, was struck at 9:13 p.m. Thursday at Fourth Avenue and C Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Paramedics took her to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, where she was pronounced dead less than 40 minutes later.

Witnesses told police Johnson was crossing the street against a red light, and the driver of the Pontiac sedan that hit her had a green light. She had no pulse when emergency crews arrived, and medics were unable to revive her on the way to the hospital.

The Pontiac’s driver stopped after the crash and was cooperative with the investigation, Chula Vista police Lt. Henry Martin told the San Diego Union- Tribune. Neither alcohol nor drugs were thought to be factors in the collision.