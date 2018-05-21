4 young robbery suspects caught in overnight crime spree

SAN DIEGO – Officers arrested four young robbery suspects — including two 15-year-old boys — and were searching for a fifth suspect after the group allegedly went on a crime spree that ended when they crashed while fleeing from a gas station robbery in the Sorrento Valley, police said Monday.

The string of alleged thefts and robberies ended around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after two of the five suspects robbed the 76 gas station at 5706 Miramar Road, just northeast of the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. It began some time earlier in the night with a petty theft and then a pedestrian robbery at two other nearby gas stations.

Around 9:30 p.m., after the first two incidents, the five suspects pulled up to the 76 gas station in a gray Hyundai Sonata sedan, and two of them went inside the gas station’s convenience store while the other three waited outside, Heims said.

“At some point while inside the store, one of the suspects punched the employee in the face and took the cash register,” Heims said. “They fled outside of the store, got into the car and tried to flee.”

As the group sped away in the Sonata, the car struck a cement barrier and became disabled, Heims said. All five suspects fled from the car on foot, but officers were able to capture four of them, while the fifth escaped.

Richard Rodriguez, 19, and Josiah Singh, 21, were arrested along with two 15-year-old boys, Heims said. The two boys were expected to be booked into Juvenile Hall.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s northern division were investigating the crime spree.