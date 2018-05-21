× 3 familiar faces, 2 newcomers in race for District 4 supervisor

SAN DIEGO – Five candidates are running to replace termed-out Supervisor Ron Roberts in San Diego County’s District 4 in the June 5 primary.

Roberts has represented District 4, which includes most residents living in and around the city of San Diego, since 1994. Because of term limits, he cannot run again.

Currently, the five Board of Supervisors are Republican and their seats have traditionally been filled by Republicans. There are five Board of Supervisors, but only Districts 4 and 5 are on the June 5 ballot. The other three districts were on the 2016 ballot.

Below you’ll find a guide to the candidates with links to their campaign websites.

Bonnie Dumanis (Rep.), former San Diego County District Attorney

Nathan Fletcher (Dem.), former State Assemblyman

Ken Malbrough (Dem.), retired Deputy Fire Chief

Omar Passons (Dem.), attorney, youth advocate

Lori Saldana (D), former State Assemblywoman and former San Diego City Councilwoman

Read about the District 4 candidates from the San Diego Union-Tribune.