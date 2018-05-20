Suspect remains at large in Vista stabbing

VISTA, Calif. — A person was stabbed in Vista early Sunday, and sheriff’s deputies continued to search for the suspect.

The knifing was shortly after midnight on Flower Lane, a street inside a condominium complex on Hill Drive, about a half-mile north of state Route 78.

The victim survived and was taken to a hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, a woman named Christena Potter, remained at large Sunday, sheriff’s Lt. Juan Marquez confirmed. No age or hometown was released for her.

Deputies alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for her, Marquez said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what relationship Potter had with the victim, and no gender for the victim was revealed either.