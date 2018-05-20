Soap box derby cars race through streets of Little Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The streets of Little Italy were transformed into a race track Saturday for the third annual VanGO! Soap Box Derby and STEAM Festival -- and none of the drivers were old enough to even have a license.

The soap box cars used in the race are the culmination of a full year of a hard work, in which students from Washington Elementary School design and build the cars themselves. Racers then fly down a hill in head-to-head matchups, later working with teachers to analyze which cars traveled the fastest and why.

The event doubles as both a science lesson and fundraiser for the school.

FOX 5 photojournalist Adam Taylor was on hand May 19 to capture all the action.