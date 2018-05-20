Friends and family remember teen killed by trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friends and family gathered Sunday to remember a Chaparral High School student who was struck and killed by a trolley in El Cajon this week.

A crowd of people who knew and loved 16-year-old Harley Groleau, also known as "Harles," stood together closely to mourn his death and remember his life.

“We miss him so much. There’s no replacing Harley,” his grandmother Babe Lentine said.

“He was just a light. He was the youngest of five kids. He got along with everybody. He made everybody smile. He made everybody happy. He was just a true angel,” said Harley's mother, Cynthia Flanders.

El Cajon Police officers and paramedics responded to the accident around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to police. Witnesses told officers the Chaparral High student was walking along the tracks outside of any marked crossing when he was hit. Harley's family believes he was wearing headphones and did not hear the trolley coming.

“We still have trouble believing that he’s gone,” said his step-dad, Christopher Lentine.

“For me, that was my best friend. So not having him around is going to be a lot different for me,” Cody Groleau, Harley's brother, told FOX 5.

But instead of this tragedy, Harley's family wants people to remember the good times, and the positive impact Harley had on others.

“The one thing anybody would miss about Harley is the way that he carried himself. The way that he made other people feel,” friend Jacob Siddigh said. “When I had a bad day. He just came through, and just spoke to me, telling me it was going to be alright,” another friend, David Garcia, added.

Harley's friends told FOX 5 he was a captain of the basketball team, a soccer player and someone who always made them laugh.

Even though he is no long here on earth with them, his loved ones say he will always be in their hearts, and his legacy will live on through them.

“That’s what everybody’s going to take away from this and hold in their heart, is how sweet Harley was,” his grandmother said.

“No matter how much I messed with him I want him to know I always loved him,” Harley's brother added.

Harley's family thanked everyone for their love and prayers. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.